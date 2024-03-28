Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9771; (P) 0.9796; (R1) 0.9810; More..

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for the moment. Rise from 0.9252 is in progress towards 1.0095 key resistance next. On the downside, break of 0.9689 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will remain bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9535) holds.