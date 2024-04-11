Thu, Apr 11, 2024 @ 10:08 GMT
EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9792; (P) 0.9807; (R1) 0.9821; More

EUR/CHF is still extending the consolidation form 0.9847 and intraday bias stays neutral. Near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.9709 support holds. Break of 0.9847 will resume larger rise from 0.9252. However, considering bearish divergence condition in 4H MACD, break of 0.9709 will confirm short term topping, and turn bias back to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there would now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9625) holds.

