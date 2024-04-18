Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9692; (P) 0.9706; (R1) 0.9736; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral first with current recovery. While correction from 0.9847 could extend lower, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9847 at 0.9620 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 0.9745 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.9847.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.9252 already, on bullish convergence condition in W MACD. Rise from there now target 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 D EMA (now at 0.9639) holds.