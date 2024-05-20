Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9848; (P) 0.9866; (R1) 0.9901; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside for 61.8% projection of 0.9304 to 0.9847 from 0.9563 at 0.9899. Decisive break there could prompt upside acceleration to 100% projection at 1.0106, which is slightly above 1.0095 key structural resistance. On the downside, below 0.9851 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But near term outlook will remain bullish as long as 0.9728 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004.