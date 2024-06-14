Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9568; (P) 0.9626; (R1) 0.9658; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9928 resumed after brief recovery and intraday bias is back on the downside for 0.9563 support. Decisive break there will argue that whole rise from 0.9252 has completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement of 0.9252 to 0.9928 at 0.9510. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9683 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, as long as 0.9563 support holds, rise from 0.9252 medium term bottom is still in favor to continue. Next target is 38.2% retracement of 1.2004 (2018 high) to 0.9252 (2023 low) at 1.0303, even just as a correction to the down trend from 1.2004. However, firm break of 0.9563 will suggest that the rally has completed and retain medium term bearishness.