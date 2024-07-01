Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9607; (P) 0.9624; (R1) 0.9644; More….

Immediate focus is now on 0.9683 as EUR/CHF extended the rebound from 0.9476. Decisive break there will argue that Fall from 0.9928 has completed, probably as a correction. Intraday bias will be back on the upside for retesting 0.9928 resistance. Nevertheless, rejection by 0.9683 will maintain near term bearishness. break of 0.9560 minor support bring retest of 0.9476.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 should have completed at 0.9228. Medium term outlook remains bearish with 1.0095 resistance intact. Firm break of 0.9252 will resume the down trend from 1.2004 (2018 high).