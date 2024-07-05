Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9711; (P) 0.9733; (R1) 0.9755; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is turned neutral with current retreat and some consolidations would be seen first. Further rally is expected as long as 0.9639 minor support holds. Above 0.9754 will resume the rise from 0.9476 to 0.9928 high. Nevertheless, break of 0.9639 will turn bias back to the downside for 0.9476 low instead.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.