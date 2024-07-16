Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9737; (P) 0.9756; (R1) 0.9777; More….

EUR/CHF’s rise from 0.9476 is in progress and further rally is expected with 0.9677 support holds, to retest 0.9928 high. On the downside, however, break of 0.9677 will turn bias to the downside for deeper pullback.

In the bigger picture, rebound from 0.9252 medium term bottom might not be completed yet. But even in case of resumption, strong resistance could emerge from 1.0095 to limit upside. Medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0094 structural resistance holds. Meanwhile, break of 0.9476 will bring retest of 0.9252 low.