Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9516; (P) 0.9566; (R1) 0.9612; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the downside for retesting 0.9476 low. Firm break there will resume whole fall from 0.9928 to 100% projection of 0.9928 to 0.94767 from 0.9772 at 0.9320. On the upside, above 0.9607 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, with 1.0095 key medium term resistance intact, price actions from 0.9252 (2023 low) are seen as a corrective pattern. Fall from 0.9928 might be the second leg and break of 0.9476 would bring deeper fall to retest 0.9252 low. But strong support should be seen there to extend the corrective pattern with another rising leg. In case, medium term outlook will be neutral at best as long as 1.0095 structural resistance holds.