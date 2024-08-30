Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9361; (P) 0.9380; (R1) 0.9407; More….

A temporary low is formed at EUR/CHF at 0.9351, inch above 61.8% retracement of 0.9209 to 0.9579 at 0.9350. Intraday bias is turned neutral for some consolidations. Further decline is expected as long as 0.9497 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.9350 will pave the way to retest 0.9209 low. However, break of 0.9497 will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9579 resistance instead.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.