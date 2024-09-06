Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9364; (P) 0.9386; (R1) 0.9399; More….

Intraday bias in EURCHF remains neutral with focus on 0.9351 support. Firm break there, will resume the decline from 0.9579 to retest 0.9209 low. Further decline will remain in favor as long as 0.9455 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.