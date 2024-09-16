Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9371; (P) 0.9404; (R1) 0.9437; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for moment, and outlook stays bearish as long as 0.9444 resistance holds. On the downside, below 0.9305 will resume the fall from 0.9579 to retest 0.9209 low. Firm break there will resume larger down trend. However, decisive break of 0.9444 will argue that the fall from 0.9579 has completed as a corrective move. Intraday bias will be turned bias to the upside for 0.9579.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.