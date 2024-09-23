Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9457; (P) 0.9481; (R1) 0.9515; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains on the upside at this point. Rise from 0.9305, as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9209 ,is in progress for 0.9579 resistance. Firm break there will target 100% projection of 0.9209 to 0.9579 from 0.9305 at 0.9675. On the downside, below 0.9432 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.