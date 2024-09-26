Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9421; (P) 0.9465; (R1) 0.9511; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment. Another rally is still in favor as long as 0.9305 support holds. On the upside, above 0.9502 will resume the rally from 0.9305, as the third leg of the pattern from 0.9209, to 0.9579 resistance. However, break of 0.9305 will resume the decline from 0.9579 towards 0.9209 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.