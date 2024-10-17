Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9382; (P) 0.9397; (R1) 0.9416; More….

No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as it’s still bounded in converging range. On the upside, break of 0.9506 resistance should resume whole rebound from 0.9209 through 0.9579 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.9332 will resume the fall from 0.9579 towards 0.9209 low.

In the bigger picture, medium term corrective pattern from 0.9407 (2022 low) might have completed with three waves to 0.9928. Decisive break of 0.9252 (2023 low) will confirm long term down trend resumption. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. For now, outlook will stay bearish as long as 0.9928 resistance holds, even in case of strong rebound.