Fri, Jan 03, 2025 @ 14:49 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9333; (P) 0.9365; (R1) 0.9401; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the downside with break of 0.9359 minor support. Deeper fall should be seen to 0.9284 support next. Rebound from 0.9204 is current seen as a corrective move. In case of another rise through 0.9440, strong resistance would be seen from 0.9481 fibonacci resistance to limit upside.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is probably in place at 0.9204. More consolidations would be seen above there with risk of stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9481 holds and another fall through 0.9204 to resume larger down trend is in favor.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.