Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9333; (P) 0.9365; (R1) 0.9401; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF is back on the downside with break of 0.9359 minor support. Deeper fall should be seen to 0.9284 support next. Rebound from 0.9204 is current seen as a corrective move. In case of another rise through 0.9440, strong resistance would be seen from 0.9481 fibonacci resistance to limit upside.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom is probably in place at 0.9204. More consolidations would be seen above there with risk of stronger rebound to 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. But outlook will remain bearish as long as 0.9481 holds and another fall through 0.9204 to resume larger down trend is in favor.