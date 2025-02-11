Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9365; (P) 0.9385; (R1) 0.9414; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment as range trading continues above 0.9359. While another recovery cannot be ruled out, risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.9516 resistance holds. Firm break of 0.9336 support will solidify the case that corrective rebound from 0.9204 has already completed at 0.9516. Deeper fall would then be seen to retest 0.9204 low.

In the bigger picture, the rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9489) argues that rebound from 0.9204 has completed as a corrective move after failing to sustain above 38.2% retracement of 0.9928 to 0.9204 at 0.9481. Firm break of 0.9204/9 support zone will confirm larger down trend resumption.