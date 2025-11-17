Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9196; (P) 0.9213; (R1) 0.9247; More….

Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral and some consolidations could be seen above 0.9178 temporary low. . Recovery should be limited below 0.9325 resistance to bring another fall. Firm break of 0.9178 will extend the larger down trend and target 100% projection of 0.9452 to 0.9208 from 0.9325 at 0.9082.

In the bigger picture, outlook remains bearish with EUR/CHF staying well inside long term falling channel after multiple rejection by 55 W EMA (now at 0.9377). Next target is 61.8% projection of 1.1149 to 0.9407 from 0.9928 at 0.8851. Break of 0.9452 resistance is needed to be the first sign of medium term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of strong rebound.