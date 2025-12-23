Tue, Dec 23, 2025 @ 19:15 GMT
Facebook Mail RSS Twitter
HomeTechnical OutlookEURCHF OutlookEUR/CHF Daily Outlook

EUR/CHF Daily Outlook

ActionForex
By ActionForex

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9304; (P) 0.9314; (R1) 0.9323; More….

EUR/CHF’s fall from 0.9394 continues today and intraday bias stays on the downside. The break of 55 D EMA (now at 0.9317, argues that rebound form 0.9178 has already completed. Deeper fall would be seen back to retest 0.9178 low. On the upside, above 0.9326 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, EUR/CHF has breached long term falling channel resistance as the rebound from 0.9278 extends. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9369) will indicate medium term bottoming at 0.9178, and suggests that it’s already in larger scale rebound. Further break of 0.9452 resistance will bring stronger medium term rally towards 0.9928 resistance next. Nevertheless, rejection by 55 W EMA will retain bearishness for another fall through 0.9178 at a later stage.

ActionForex
ActionForex

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2025 All rights reserved.