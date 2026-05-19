Intraday bias in EURCHF remains mildly on the downside at this point. Fall from 0.9264 would extend towards 61.8% retracement of 0.8979 to 0.9264 at 0.9088 and possibly below. On the upside, however, break of 0.9174 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound to retest 0.9264 high instead.

In the bigger picture, considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8979. Sustained trading above 55 W EMA (now at 0.9241) will add more credence to this case. Further break of 0.9394 resistance will pave the way to 0.9660 resistance next. However rejection by the 55 W EMA will set up another fall through 0.8979 low at a later stage.