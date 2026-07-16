Intraday bias in EUR/CHF remains neutral for the moment, and more consolidations could be seen below 0.9278. Downside should be contained by 0.9210 support to bring another rise. Above 0.9278 will resume whole rally from 0.8979 to 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. However, break of 0.9210 will bring deeper fall back to 0.9176 support instead.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term falling trend line resistance indicates that 0.8979 is already a medium term bottom. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, rise from there should at least be reversing the fall from 0.9928, with prospect of developing into a medium term up trend. Firm break of 0.9394 resistance will add more credence to this case. For now risk will remain on the upside as long as 0.9094 support holds, in case of retreat.