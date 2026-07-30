No change in EUR/CHF’s outlook as the rally from 0.8979 continues. Intraday bias stays on the upside for 100% projection of 0.8979 to 0.9264 from 0.9094 at 0.9379. On the downside, below 0.9308 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations. But downside should be contained by 0.9265 resistance turned support to bring another rise.

In the bigger picture, the break of medium term falling trend line resistance indicates that 0.8979 is already a medium term bottom. Considering bullish convergence condition in W MACD, rise from there should at least be reversing the fall from 0.9928, with prospect of developing into a medium term up trend. Firm break of 0.9394 resistance will add more credence to this case. For now risk will remain on the upside as long as 0.9094 support holds, in case of retreat.