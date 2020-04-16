Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8689; (P) 0.8718; (R1) 0.8738; More…

With 0.8863 resistance holds, further decline is still expected in EUR/GBP. Deeper fall might be seen to 0.8276/82 key support zone. On the upside, though, break of 0.8863 minor resistance will indicate short term bottoming and bring rebound.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 ) should still be in progress. Next target is 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. Initial resistance could be seen around there as it’s close to 0.9799 (2008 high). In any case, medium term outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds, even in case of deep pull back.