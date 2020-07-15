Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9034; (P) 0.9073; (R1) 0.9119; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays on the upside for 0.9175 resistance. Break there will resume whole rebound from 0.8670. Next target will be 61.8% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8930 at 0.9242. On the downside, below 0.9034 minor support will dampen this bullish case and turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.