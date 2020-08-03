Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8965; (P) 0.9014; (R1) 0.9047; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral as consolidation form 0.9175 is extending. On the upside, firm break of 0.9175 resistance will resume whole rise from 0.8670. Nevertheless, break of 0.8930 will bring deeper fall to 0.8864 support and possibly below.

In the bigger picture, while the pull back from 0.9499 was deep, there is no sign of trend reversal yet. The up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) should resume at a later stage to 61.8% projection of 0.6935 to 0.9263 from 0.8276 at 0.9715. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds.