Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9164; (P) 0.9211; (R1) 0.9239; More…

EUR/GBP is staying in consolidation below 0.9291 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Downside of retreat should be contained well above 0.9067 minor support to bring another rally. On the upside, break of 0.9291 will resume the whole rise from 0.8670. Next target is 100% projection of 0.8670 to 0.9175 from 0.8866 at 0.9371 first.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re still seeing the fall from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend form 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).