Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8863; (P) 0.8922; (R1) 0.8961; More…

Focus is now on 0.8866 support in EUR/GBP. Decisive break will confirm completion of corrective rise from 0.8670. Further fall should be seen to this support to extend the pattern from 0.9499. On the upside, though, break of 0.9068 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 0.9291 resistance.

- advertisement - <a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).