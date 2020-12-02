Wed, Dec 02, 2020 @ 17:47 GMT
Home Technical Outlook EURGBP Outlook EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8943; (P) 0.8976; (R1) 0.9022; More…

EUR/GBP’s strong break of 0.9004 resistance suggests that pull back from 0.9291 has completed at 0.8861. Choppy rebound from 0.8670 is possibly resuming. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.9291 resistance first. Break will target 0.9499 high. On the downside, below 0.9004 resistance turned support will turn intraday bias neutral again first.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).

ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2020 All rights reserved.