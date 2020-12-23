<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.9070; (P) 0.9112; (R1) 0.9139; More…

EUR/GBP is still engaging in consolidative trading and intraday bias remains neutral first. Overall, choppy rise from 0.8670 is in favor to continue as long as 0.8861 support holds. On the upside, decisive break of 0.9291 will target 0.9499 high.

In the bigger picture, at this point, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).