Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8756; (P) 0.8777; (R1) 0.8791; More…

No change in EUR/GBP’s outlook as further decline is still expected with 0.8838 minor resistance. It’s now in the third leg of the corrective pattern from 0.9499. Break of 0.8670 support would target 161.8% projection of 0.9291 to 0.8861 from 0.9229 at 0.8533. On the upside, break of 0.8838 minor resistance will turn intraday bias to the upside for rebound first.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. Decisive break of 0.9499 will target 0.9799 (2008 high).