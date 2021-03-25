<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8616; (P) 0.8630; (R1) 0.8648; More…

Focus stays on 0.8638 minor resistance in EUR/GBP. Firm break there will be the first sign of short term bullish reversal. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.8713). Sustained break there will affirm the case that whole corrective pattern from 0.9499 has completed. Nevertheless, break of 0.8532 support will resume such pattern to 0.8276 key support.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn outlook bearish.