Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8638; (P) 0.8659; (R1) 0.8697; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8644 resistance should confirm short term bottoming at 0.8470, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 38.2% retracement of 0.9291 to 0.8470 at 0.8784. Sustained break there will raise the chance that whole pattern fro 0.9499 has completed with three waves down to 0.8470. Stronger rise would then be seen back to 61.8% retracement at 0.8977 next. Nevertheless, below 0.8580 minor support will bring retest of 0.8470 support instead.

In the bigger picture, we’re seeing the price actions from 0.9499 as developing into a corrective pattern. That is, up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) would resume at a later stage. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8276 support holds. However, firm break of 0.8276 support will suggest that rise from 0.6935 has completed and turn medium term outlook bearish.