EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP edged lower to 0.8448 last week but quickly recovered. Initial bias remains neutral this week first. Outlook stays mildly bearish as long as 0.8556 resistance holds. On the downside, break of 0.8448 will resume the whole decline from 0.9799, to retest 0.8276 key long term support level. However, break of 0.8556 will bring stronger rebound back to 0.8668 resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8718 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds. Break of 0.9499 is in favor at a later stage, to resume the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low).