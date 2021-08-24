<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8541; (P) 0.8568; (R1) 0.8584; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is turned neutral with current retreat. At this point, further rise is in favor as long as 0.8504 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8592 resistance will resume the rebound from 0.8448 to 0.8668 resistance. Firm break there will be a strong sign of near term bullish reversal at least. However, break of 0.8504 will turn focus back to 0.8448 low instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.