EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8568; (P) 0.8577; (R1) 0.8587; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8601 resistance suggest resumption of rise from 0.8448. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8668 resistance first. Firm break there will be a strong sign of near term bullish reversal at least. Next target is 0.8718 resistance. On the downside, break of 0.8561 support, however, would argue that the rebound has completed, and turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8448 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.