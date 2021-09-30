<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8615; (P) 0.8636; (R1) 0.8660; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside as rise form 0.8448 is in progress for 0.8668 key structural resistance. Sustained break there will be a strong sign of larger bullish reversal. Next target will be 161.8% projection of 0.8448 to 0.8612 from 0.8499 at 0.8764. On the downside, break of 0.8499 support is needed to confirm completion of the rebound. Otherwise, further rise will remain mildly in favor in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.