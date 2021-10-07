<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8492; (P) 0.8510; (R1) 0.8524; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8499 support suggests that corrective rebound form 0.8488 has completed with three waves up to 0.8656 already. With 0.8668 resistance intact, near term outlook stays bearish. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 0.8448 low first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend from 0.9499, towards 0.8276 key support. On the upside, above 0.8543 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 0.8656 resistance holds.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.