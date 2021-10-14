EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8475; (P) 0.8487; (R1) 0.8500; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside as fall from 0.8656 resumes through 0.8471 temporary low. Sustained break of 0.84448 low will resume larger down trend from 0.9499, towards 0.8276 key support. On the upside, break of 0.8516 resistance is needed to indicate short term bottoming. Otherwise, outlook will stay bearish in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8668 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8668 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.