EUR/GBP Weekly Outlook

EUR/GBP stayed in consolidation below 0.8593 temporary top last week. Outlook is unchanged and initial bias is neutral this week first. Above 0.8593 will resume the rise from 0.8401 short term bottom to 0.8656 key resistance. Firm break there will argue that whole down trend from 0.9499 has completed. On the downside, however, break of 0.8459 minor support will bring retest of 0.8401 low instead.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8656 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. However, firm break of 0.8656 resistance would argue that a medium term bottom was already formed. Stronger rise would be seen to 0.8861 support turned resistance to confirm completion of the corrective pattern.

In the long term picture, outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8276 support holds. Break of 0.9499 is in favor at a later stage, to resume the up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low).