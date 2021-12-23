<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8472; (P) 0.8491; (R1) 0.8503; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 0.8593 resistance will be the first sign of larger bullish reversal and target 0.8656 resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 0.8452 will turn bias back to the downside to retest 0.8379 low instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8593 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. We’d look for bottoming signal around there to bring reversal. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.8593 will now be an early sign of medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.8656 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8379 at 0.8807.