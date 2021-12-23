EUR/GBP Mid-Day Outlook

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8472; (P) 0.8491; (R1) 0.8503; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP is back on the downside with break of 0.8452 support. Fall from 0.8598 will target 0.8379 first. Firm break there will resume larger down trend fro m0.9499 to long term support at 0.8276. For now, deeper decline will remain in favor as long as 0.8549 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8593 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. We’d look for bottoming signal around there to bring reversal. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.8593 will now be an early sign of medium term bottoming. Further break of 0.8656 will pave the way to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8379 at 0.8807.