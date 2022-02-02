<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8315; (P) 0.8338; (R1) 0.8357; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first. Near term outlook stays bearish as long as 0.8421 resistance holds. Break of 0.8304 will resume larger down trend towards 0.8276 key long term support. However, break of 0.8421 resistance will be a sign of bullish reversal. Further rise would be seen back to 0.8598 structural resistance next.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still seen as developing into a corrective pattern. Deeper fall could be seen as long as 0.8598 resistance holds, towards long term support at 0.8276. We’d look for bottoming signal around there to bring reversal. Meanwhile, firm break of 0.8598 will now be an early sign of medium term bottoming and bring stronger rebound. However, sustained break of 0.8276 will argue that the long term trend has reversed.