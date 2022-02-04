<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8326; (P) 0.8371; (R1) 0.8457; More…

EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8421 resistance indicates that a short term bottom is at least formed at 0.8282, just ahead of 0.8276 long term support. Intraday bias is back on the upside for 0.8598 structural resistance next. For now, risk will stay on the upside as long as 0.8282 support holds, even in case of deep retreat.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still see a corrective pattern that should be contained by 0.8276 long term support. Bullish convergence condition in daily MACD and break of 55 day EMA raises the chance that it might be completed. Break of 0.8598 and sustained trading above 55 week EMA (now at 0.8578) should confirm this case and turn outlook bullish for 0.9499 high again. However, sustained break of 0.8276 will argue that the long term trend has reversed.