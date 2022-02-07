<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8424; (P) 0.8447; (R1) 0.8488; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains on the upside at this point. Further rally should be seen to 0.8598 resistance next. Decisive break there will add to the case of trend reversal and target 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 next. On the downside, below 0.8398 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still see a corrective pattern that should be contained by 0.8276 long term support (2019 low). Bullish convergence condition in daily MACD and break of 55 day EMA raises the chance that it might be completed. Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 will affirm this bullish case and target 61.8% retracement at 0.9034 and above.