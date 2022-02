Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8408; (P) 0.8433; (R1) 0.8453; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral at this point. Some consolidations should be seen before another rally. On the upside, break of 0.8476 will resume the rebound from 0.8282 to 0.8598 resistance. Decisive break there will add to the case of trend reversal and target 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 next. However, break of 0.8398 minor support will turn bias back to the downside for retesting 0.8282 low.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 0.9499 (2020 high) are still see a corrective pattern that should be contained by 0.8276 long term support (2019 low). Bullish convergence condition in daily MACD and break of 55 day EMA raises the chance that it might be completed. Sustained trading above 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8282 at 0.8747 will affirm this bullish case and target 61.8% retracement at 0.9034 and above.