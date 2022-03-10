<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8338; (P) 0.8378; (R1) 0.8439; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays mildly on the upside at this point. Further rise would be seen to 0.8476 key structural resistance at 0.8476. Firm break there will carry larger bullish implication. On the downside, break of 0.8315 minor support will retain near term bearishness, and bring retest of 0.8201 low.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, the down trend from 0.9499 is expected to continue as long as 0.8476 resistance holds. Sustained trading below 0.8276 support will argue that the whole up trend from 0.6935 (2015 low) has reversed. Deeper fall should be seen to 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917 next. However, firm break of 0.8476 will indicate medium term bottoming at least. Focus will be back on 55 week EMA (now at 0.8534) for more evidence of bullish reversal.