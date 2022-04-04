<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8408; (P) 0.8424; (R1) 0.8441; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first and further rise is in favor as long as 0.8294 support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8511 will target 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level next. However, break of 0.8294 will dampen this bullish view and bring retest of 0.8201 low.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom should be in place at 0.8201, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Rise from there could either be a correction to the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high), or a medium term up trend itself. In either case, further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.9003. This will remain the favored case as long as 0.8294 support holds.