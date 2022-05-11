<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8529; (P) 0.8554; (R1) 0.8573; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral for consolidation below 0.8590 temporary top. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 0.8465 resistance turned support holds. On the upside, break of 0.8590 will resume the rise from 0.8210 medium term bottom to 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level next.

In the bigger picture, a medium term bottom could be in place at 0.8201, on bullish convergence condition in daily and weekly MACD. Rise from there could either be a correction to the down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high), or a medium term up trend itself. In either case, further rise should be seen to 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697. Sustained break there will target 61.8% retracement at 0.9003.