<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8444; (P) 0.8460; (R1) 0.8477; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP stays mildly on the downside for the moment. Rebound from 0.8201 should have completed at 0.8720, after rejection by 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level. Further fall would be seen to retest 0.8201/48 support zone next. On the upside, above 0.8531 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697 argues that rebound from 0.8201 is merely a corrective move. That is, down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high) is now over. Sustained break of 0.8201 will resume such decline and target 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8720 resistance holds.