Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.8481; (P) 0.8510; (R1) 0.8528; More…

Intraday bias in EUR/GBP remains neutral first. On the upside break of 0.8552 resistance will suggest that pull back from 0.8720 has completed. That will also also revive near term bullishness. Further rise should be seen to retest 0.8720 high. On the downside, break of 0.8401 will reaffirm rejection by 0.8697 medium term fibonacci level and target 0.8201/48 support zone next.

In the bigger picture, rejection by 38.2% retracement of 0.9499 to 0.8201 at 0.8697 argues that rebound from 0.8201 is merely a corrective move. That is, down trend from 0.9499 (2020 high) is now over. Sustained break of 0.8201 will resume such decline and target 61.8% retracement of 0.6935 to 0.9499 at 0.7917. This will now remain the favored case as long as 0.8720 resistance holds.